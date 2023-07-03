Kenya: Tusker Coach Matano Admits Team Need to Grow Some 'Balls' After FKF Cup Heartbreak

Nairobi — Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano admits his charges need to develop nerves of steel if they are to overcome high-pressure situations and reign over the opponents.

The brewers suffered their second heartbreak in a week, falling to a Kevin Amwayi volley in the 72nd minute as they lost by a solitary goal to Kakamega Homeboyz in their FKF Cup final on Saturday evening.

The veteran tactician admitted his players lack the character to rise above difficult moments and wilted to the pressure by Abana Abeingo.

"It is very sad...we have to go back, reflect and develop a tough character. We need players who can sustain pressure...we played as if we were overawed by the pressure. We need players who can stand up to the occasion and take the pressure head-on," Matano said.

Tusker's loss to Homeboyz meant that their dreams of continental football evaporated in thin air, following last week's loss of the FKF Premier League title to Gor Mahia.

The Kakamega-based side thus clinched continental football for the first time in their existence at the expense of the brewers.

Reflecting on the defeat, the former AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka tactician said the lapse in concentration in defence was Tusker's main undoing.

"It was one mistake that cost us. We had decided that we were going to keep things tight at the back but unfortunately, our fullback switched off a little bit and that is how they got the space to take a shot and score. So, in other words, we brought this (defeat) upon ourselves," Matano said.

With the transfer period well and truly on, the tactician admits the brewers will be busy in the market for players that can take the team to another level as they regroup for another title assault next season.

"We will sit down and examine the areas in which we need to improve and strengthen. We will be on the lookout for quality players who can take us to the next level. Otherwise, we have fought well and done great with the ones that we have," Matano said.

The winning coach, Patrick Odhiambo, described Homeboyz's first silverware as a historic feat for the team, and personally for him.

"It is something that means a lot for me and for my family. However, the most important thing is to thank God for He has brought us this far. Our owner (Cleophas Shimanyula) has also been very supportive and we thank him for that as well," the former Gor Mahia assistant coach said.

Homeboyz will be flying Kenya's flag at the CAF Confederations Cup as K'Ogalo compete in the CAF Champions League.