Mozambique: Five Billion Meticais for Post-Cyclone Rehabilitation

Maputo — The Mozambican government has allocated over five billion meticais (about 78 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate) to rehabilitate infrastructures destroyed by tropical cyclone Freddy earlier this year.

The Minister of Public Works, Carlos Mesquita, announced this sum during a meeting of the Coordinating Council of his ministry, held in Inhassoro, in the southern province of Inhambane.

The money will be used to repair buildings and roads damaged by the cyclone, and to monitor dams and water sources. Cited by the independent daily "O Pais', Mesquita said this initiative is part of the government's post-cyclone emergency plan, and will begin in the next few days.

Of all the storms in recent years, Freddy was the cyclone which lasted longest. It formed on 6 February, and lasted for 37 days, hitting Mozambique twice.

It first struck Inhambane province, and then, instead of dissipating, it moved back over the warm waters of the Mozambique Channel, where it gathered strength again, before making landfall for a second time, causing severe damage in the central province of Zambezia.

The flooding caused by the cyclone contributed to a rise in the number of cases of water-borne diseases, including cholera.

Mesquita praised the work done by the staff of his ministry. "I know that facing this challenge is extremely difficult', he said. "But the work you do is essential for guaranteeing access to vital infrastructures in the affected areas'.

"Your contributions are making a difference to the lives of the people living in these regions', he added. "Despite the dangers and adversities, you remain dedicated to building safe roads that are essential for transporting goods and services'.

"Often you face significant risks in doing your jobs', he told the Ministry workforce, "but your determination and commitment are truly admirable'.