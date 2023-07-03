Uganda: President Museveni Holds a Consultative Meeting With UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on June 27th held a consultative meeting with the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Susan Ngongi Namondo who called on him at State House- Entebbe.

Namondo was accompanied by a delegation that included the UNICEF Representative Munir Safieldin, the UNDP Resident Representative Elsie Attafuah, the UNHCR Representative Matthew Crentsil as well as Sharon Nyambe and Peter Mwamachi.

President Museveni and his guests discussed a wide range of issues that covered among others; Development Programs supported by the United Nations in Uganda, the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit to be hosted by Uganda that will also see President Museveni becoming its chairman as well as the Global Refugee Forum to be co-hosted soon by the same country.

Namondo appreciated President Museveni for the Parish Development Model (PDM) program which she said will certainly lift the people of Uganda from poverty.

She also congratulated President Museveni on the milestone of Uganda being selected to host the NAM summit.