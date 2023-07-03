Somalia: ATMIS Concludes First Phase Troop Drawdown, 7 Bases Handed to Somalia

Nairobi — The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has concluded the first phase of the troop drawdown after handing over two Forward Operating Bases (FOBs).

With the handover of Aljazeera I FOB in Mogadishu and Gherille FOB in Jubaland State, the number of bases handed over to Somalia's combined security forces rose to seven.

The handover of seven FOBs, in collaboration with the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), was designed to enable the drawdown of 2,000 troops.

Others bases handed to Somali Security Forces are Xaaji Cali, Miirtugo, Cadale, Albao, Gherille, Aljazeera 1 and Marka Ayub.

The final two bases to be handed over, Gherille and Aljazeera I were under Kenyan and Ugandan forces respectively which form ATMIS.

In Gherille, near the Kenya-Somalia border, the ATMIS commander of the FOB, Major Terence Shitanda Soita, handed over the facility to the Jubaland Security Forces (JSF) commander of the FOB, Lt. Col. Salan Afey, at an event witnessed by senior ATMIS and Somali National Army (SNA) officials.

'Historic transition'

The Commander of ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Battalion based in Burahache, Lt. Col. Andrew Kamau Nganga, described the handover as historic and lauded the SSF for their cooperation.

He pledged continued support and collaboration.

"We will still continue to work closely with the incoming commander and his team to support them to establish themselves," said Lt. Col. Nganga.

The Deputy Commander of Jubaland Security Forces in the Gedo region, Col. Noor Abdi Hussein, commended ATMIS KDF troops for their continued contributions to the ongoing efforts to restore security and stability in Somalia.

"One of the biggest sacrifices someone can make is to shed his blood for you and that is exactly what KDF have done for Somalia," said Lt. Col. Noor describing Kenya as "our right hand".

The former ATMIS KDF Gherille FOB commander, Maj. Shitanda, said the FOB had significantly contributed to the safety and security in the region by facilitating operations against the Al-Shabaab and other armed groups.

"This FOB was strategic to conducting offensives and joint operations against Al-Shabaab and other armed groups. Together with our brothers, we have done mentorship programmes and we are confident that the SSF have acquired the needed capacity to carry on with the operations," said Maj. Shitanda.

The ATMIS military Chief Operations Officer, Col. Milton Katarinyeba, who was also in Gherille for the handover, appealed to the Jubaland Security Forces to remain vigilant and collaborate with Federal government forces to ensure the safety of the local population.

Mentorship

At the Al-Jazeera I Training camp, the ATMIS Uganda contingent commander, Brig. Gen. Peter Omola, handed over the FOB to Col. Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, the Advisor to the SNA Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

"Throughout its existence, we have conducted several mentorship courses including, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Counter-Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and route search training among other capacity building initiatives here," said Brig. Gen. Omola.

While welcoming the handover of the FOB, Col. Ahmed lauded the African Union for its efforts to restore security in Somalia.

"We are honoured for the time ATMIS and its predecessor, AMISOM, took responsibility for the security of these FOBs, particularly Al-Jazeera 1, which was a training FOB," said Col. Ahmed.

The ATMIS Chief Logistics Officer, Col. Bosco Sibondavyi, who represented the Force Commander, said the handover of the FOBs were an important milestone in the implementation of the Somalia Transition Plan (STP), the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and the UN Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670 (2022).