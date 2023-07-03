Rwanda: Marine Police Enhance Underwater Search Skills

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Felix Namuhoranye, on Saturday, July 1, presided over the pass out of Advanced Marine Diving course on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rubavu District.

The one month course was attended by 11 Police divers. The event was also attended by the Commissioner of Police for Lesotho Mounted Police Service, Holomo Molibeli and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) for Malawi Police Service, Mkandawire Happy Kangoma.

The Lesotho Police Chief and the Deputy IGP for Malawi were in the country to attended the graduation of the Police Senior Command and Staff Course (PSCSC), on Friday, at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.

Police students from Lesotho and Malawi are among the 11th intake of the one year PSCSC, which combines the Passed Staff College (PSC) title, Post-Graduate Diploma in Strategic Leadership and Management, and a Masters programme in Peace Studies and Conflict Transformation.

The advanced marine diving course was conducted by trainers from Carabinieri scuba divers from Italy. It consolidates the skills in previous course and adds advanced underwater search techniques using specialized diving equipment such as communicators, metal detectors and lifting tools.

IGP Namuhoranye said that training and acquiring new skills is a continuous process.

"Regardless of the skills you have acquired, there is always room for improvement which goes with new skills and more advanced equipment.

The improvement goes with assuming the worst and to always be prepared on how to face rescue operational challenges," IGP Namuhoranye said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He thanked the trainers and commended the existing strong partnership between the RNP and the Italian Carabinieri.

The pass out was characterized with demonstrations on advanced underwater rescue operations.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Carabiniere signed a cooperation pact in 2017, which has since guided strong policing relations in capacity development such as peace support operations, counter-terrorism, aviation security, public order management, VIP protection, cybercrime, traffic and road safety, public health and environmental security, among others.

Marine Police Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Erias Mwesigye said that marine has a task to protect national water bodies and that it requires appropriate capabilities in order to fulfill its duties.

He said that trainees demonstrated commitment, discipline and discipline throughout the course.