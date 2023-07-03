Rwanda: Construction of Rusizi Port Underway

The construction of Rusizi Port, aimed at facilitating the transportation of people and goods on Lake Kivu, has resumed, The New Times has learned.

Rusizi Port is part of a larger initiative to enhance water transport and bolster trade between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The port is considered a major ongoing project in Rusizi town.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, Louis Munyemanzi Ndagijimana, the Vice Mayor for Economic Development, revealed that the port's construction, which is expected to be fully completed by December, 2024 is at 20 percent.

Once completed, Rusizi Port will have the capacity to accommodate 2.3 million passengers and handle 1.3 million tons of cargo annually.

"The port holds immense importance for Rusizi town, as many business activities, trade, and other essential operations occur on Lake Kivu. Having the port in place will facilitate the transportation of goods, especially cement and local products, from Rwanda to DR Congo's Bukavu or Goma," Ndagijimana said.

He added, "It will also simplify the transportation of people between the islands of Ishwa, Nkombo, and other areas in DR Congo, as well as provide convenient navigation for Nkombo residents using the boat donated by President Paul Kagame."

Addressing the reasons why the project was put on hold, Munyemanzi revealed that the construction faced unforeseen challenges related to soil conditions, necessitating soil improvement measures.

Théoneste Minani and Pacy Nikuzwe, residents of Kamembe Sector in Rusizi town, expressed their optimism about the significance of the port for the district's development.

"We anticipate a surge in the number of people visiting the town, which will facilitate movement among the districts along Lake Kivu," Minani said.

Nikuzwe added, "The port will contribute to the growth of Rusizi town, and we are hopeful that it will become a vibrant hub."

The construction of Rusizi Port commenced on January 18, 2023, and is part of a larger endeavor to construct ports and improve transportation on Lake Kivu in Rubavu, Rusizi, Rutsiro, and Karongi districts.

Official data reveals that the government, in collaboration with development partners, has allocated a budget of $28 million, approximately Rwf26 billion, for the construction of four new ports and ferries to bolster trade between Rwanda and DR Congo.