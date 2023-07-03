Rwanda: From Maggots to Money - Pioneer on the Benefits of Black Soldier Fly Farming

Rwandans naturally frown upon certain insects, more so maggots. They are associated with a lack of hygiene, or to put it bluntly-- something unpleasant.

As a matter of fact, unlike many cultures across the continent, the majority of Rwandans do not eat insects--not even grasshoppers, which are a delicacy in some of the neighbouring countries.

At a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) and other organisations like the International Centre of Insect physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), are saying insects are a major source of protein, urging countries to add them to the menu-- Rwandans are yet to see the nutritional value of insects.

While Rwandans remain reluctant to eat insects, at least some young people have found an indirect way to make the unsuspecting nationals enjoy the nutritious benefits, by turning the insects into protein-rich animal feeds.

When Francis Kavutse set out to establish Maggot Farm Production Ltd, which specialises in maggot farming or black soldier fly rearing, it is an area that nobody knew much about.

There were no guidelines or standards, limited knowledge of how it is done, and of course shortage of land and resources needed. One thing for sure he knew, is that pioneering commercial maggot farming in Rwanda would be a game changer.

Across the world, insects are increasingly being fronted as a less affordable yet more nutritious source of protein, as opposed to meat or other products on the market that cannot be afforded by many.

It was in 2019 when Kavutse, now 34, went all out to start black soldier fly farming, the vision was to start something that would make a difference not just in farming, but also ensure that people understand the value of these insects. He has since never looked back.

Kavutse and his colleague Balthazar Masengesho started maggot farming in Kayonza District before moving to Kamonyi, in the Southern Province, after they obtained ample space.

Maggots are a key ingredient in nutritious animal feeds in modern farming. At the time Kavutse came up with the idea, people were using silverfish as an alternative to integrate into animal and fish feeds.

"We all know Rwanda is a landlocked country. Even the silverfish to put in animal feeds were being imported from Tanzania, Uganda, or Burundi," Kavutse says, adding that besides, the same silverfish is consumed by people, which made it quite costly to be used in animal feeds.

"That is when we sat down with my colleague and we thought about what we can do, to reduce the competition of fishmeal, and leave it for human consumption," Kavutse says.

In doing so, they thought of finding a solution to that, which is how they ended up in maggot farming for livestock feeds. This was mainly so because Rwandans don't eat maggots, which are equally rich in protein.

"In our culture, we don't eat worms. We are yet to get to that stage because it is kind of scary but I guess in the future, we shall begin consuming them," he says, adding that with time maybe Rwandans can adjust.

Through their enterprise, Kavutse and Masengesho saw it as an opportunity to create jobs for many through maggot farming, particularly targeting women from vulnerable households, single mothers, and widows.

"Right now, we have 12 workers, of whom eight are women from these backgrounds and the other four are youths," Kavutse says, noting that their mission is to teach more people on how to practice black soldier fly farming because it is lucrative.

A not-so-easy start

Kavutse and Masengesho endured hard times, having started in 2019 and months into setting up, the Covid-19 pandemic struck and that was their biggest challenge. They lost nearly two of their efforts.

Actual production started in 2020, starting with a production of 200kgs of maggots in a month but they quickly scaled and by the end of 2021, they were producing 12 tonnes worth of animal feed. Today they produce an average of 14 tonnes a month.

"We are selling our product to people who are producing animal feeds and again, we can feed maggots directly to chicken, fish, and pigs," Kavutse says, explaining the benefits.

The maggots can also be dried, crushed, and mixed with other foods such as soya, maize, and more, to make a complete meal whether for humans or livestock.

"Our target is to spread this type of farming in the country," Kavutse says--adding that he pioneered maggot farming in Rwanda and today there are at least six others who have joined after seeing the lucrative and nutritional benefits involved.

As the forerunner, Kavutse does his part to help others and share best practices, but his vision is to see that farmers have access to affordable and quality animal feeds to boost their productivity.

In comparison, Kavutse says fishmeal-based animal feeds cost up to Rwf1, 500 per kilogramme and this is too expensive for ordinary farmers, yet the maggot-based feeds go for between Rwf800 and Rwf900 at most.

With many joining the practice, the cost can go even lower and that would directly benefit farms and the agriculture sector in general.

"Our vision is to spread maggot farming countrywide. We are looking to begin a campaign later this year, aimed at training people to go into black soldier fly farming," Kavutse said, adding that at least five people will be trained in each province.

Those same people will train others, and, Kavutse says, the plan is to ensure that they also find a market for the produce the trained households will harvest. This, he says, will go a long way in boosting the availability of animal feeds.

Kavutse encourages young people to see and take advantage of these opportunities, especially because Rwanda is looking to modernise the agriculture sector and one cannot go wrong venturing into the sector.