Kenya: Makueni Begins Digitizing Indigenous Kamba Knowledge on Climate Change

1 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Adah Tanui

Nairobi — Makueni County has announced plans to digitize indigenous Kamba knowledge on climate change as part of efforts to enhance locally-led response and resilience building.

Digitization efforts will entail profiling and documenting practices which seek to enhance response to climate change.

The exercise will identify climate durable practices in line with the local community which can blend with scientific processes around climate resilience.

Japheth Kiminza, Makueni's Chief Officer in charge of Environment and Climate Change, said Saturday the initiative will also seek to familiarize the younger generation with indigenous knowledge on climate.

"Digitization of such knowledge is key for cross-generational education where young generations have lost track of indigenous knowledge and its attendant best practices," the Chief Officer stated.

Makueni is seeking to respond to adverse effects of climate change on agriculture and develop innovative approaches including agro-ecology, planting of weather resistant tea and agro-forestry.

Raising temperatures and unreliable rainfall have been singled out as factors that could disrupt crop production.

Makueni prides itself as the first sub-national government to adopt regulations on climate change allocating 1 per cent of its total budget on development to climate-related interventions.

It has also mainstreamed the County Climate Change Fund (CCCF) Regulations into the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP).

