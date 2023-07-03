Tanzania: Serengeti Among Best Global Nature Destinations

2 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro

Arusha — Serengeti National Park has been voted third best nature destination in the world.

The mighty national park comes next to Kathmandu in a recent global survey prepared by Tripadvisor, an American company that operates online travel agencies, comparison shopping websites, and mobile apps with user-generated content.

Mauritius tops the list the index which award Travelers' Choice Best of the Best to destinations whose hotels, restaurants and things to do received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from its community over a 12-month period.

"The Maasai call the plains of Serengeti National Park "the place where the land moves on forever"--so prepare to be astonished by its vastness. And here, you can witness the famous Serengeti annual migration, the largest and longest overland migration on earth," the global survey says.

This is not the first time the park earns global recognition.

Last year, Tanzania's third largest park scooped Africa's Leading National Park award, for the fourth time in a row.

