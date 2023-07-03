Uganda: MPs Frustrated Over Delayed Security Deployment in Kasese

2 July 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Following the suspected rebel attack on a school in Kasese that left 43 people dead, legislators from the district have poked holes into the government's response to beef up security.

On Friday 16, June 2023, rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces attacked Lhubirira Mpondwe Secondary School, setting buildings on fire leaving 37 students, a security guard and four other civilians dead.

It was then agreed, during a Parliament sitting on 23 June 2023 that the Government would swiftly move to deploy security in Kasese, especially along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The intention was to prevent a recurring attack.

In the House on Thursday, 29 June 2023, Bukonjo County West MP, Hon. Atkins Katusabe, however, updated Parliament that the Government had been slow to react in keeping its promise to up security deployment in Kasese.

He said that the situation was still tense and the residents in the area where the attack occurred and along the border were living in fear.

"Not so long ago, there used to be several Police checkpoints in and around Kasese but now, there is nothing and that gives us little confidence on matters concerning security," Katusabe added.

