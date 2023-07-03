Rwanda: Gakondo Connect Excites Fans at Inaugural Concert

A night filled with cultural dances and singing with singer Ignance Hirwa, Inyamibwa, Iganze Gakondo group and Muyango, the Gakondo Connect concert held at Kigali Cultural Village proved how much traditional music and dance gives Rwandans joy.

The concert which is set to be an annual event was organised by Iganze Group.

It kicked off at exactly 8:00pm with a performance of Inanga player and singer Hirwa who wowed the crowd with his skillful not only in his voice but also in his skills of Inanga playing. The mixture of those two had the audience speechless and yearning for more.

Then came Inyamibwa AERG with their usual unique and eye charming performances and had the whole room cheering these extraordinary dancers who were beaming with smiles throughout the performance.

The boys of Inyamibwa Cultural dance (Intore) were very energetic, proving their skills while getting everyone off their seats for a great adventure of the night of full Gakondo.

The dancing troupe entertained revelers B through different parts of dances showing off their uniqueness as a cultural dance troupe.

Mcee Emalito, a local journalist called sensational singer Alouette Munganyinka on stage. She definitely gave everyone goosebumps while singing some of her songs and Kayirebwa's.

The crowd could not hide the excitement of her music that had everyone dancing and singing along as a choir. There's no doubt that whoever witnessed the spectacular performance of Munganyinka had a blast and went home with a heart filled with joy and more love for the culture.

Then Iganze Gakondo was welcomed on stage with the crowd cheering and ready for yet another great performance by one of Rwanda's best cultural singing groups.

Iganze Gakondo Group definitely delighted the audience with their wonderful voices and dance moves that made the crowd enjoy the concert even more. Singing 'Gakondo Iganze' and other songs, the crowd was ready for a show.

The group then called on stage legendary Gakondo musician Muyango on stage to bless them with a few songs. Muyango then performed a few songs with the group, bringing a lot of memories to the audience who were taken back to the good old days when they listened to his music and other Gakondo music.

To proclaim their excitement at the debut of their Gakondo Connect concert, all the performers went back on stage to perform together in an immaculate and yet thrilling performance that had the crowd yearning for me.