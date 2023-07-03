Africa: CAF Reveals Best Xi of U23 TotalEnergies AFCON Group Stage

The Technical Study Group (TSG) has unveiled the Best XI list following the conclusion of the group stage in the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, in Morocco.

Egypt and Morocco emerged as the dominant forces, with a strong representation of their players in the esteemed line-up.

Morocco and Egypt both boast four players each in the esteemed Best XI, while Mali is represented by three players.

The semi-finalists, comprising hosts Morocco, Guinea, Egypt, and Mali, emerged after the conclusion of the group stages on Saturday.

Egypt's Hamza Hussein, who demonstrated impeccable form by keeping a clean sheet in all three matches, claims the top spot as the outstanding goalkeeper.

In defence, Morocco's Mehdi Boukamir, recognized for his unwavering performance, partners with Hossam Abdelsalam from Egypt.

The Malian duo of Fode Doucoure and Ibrahima Cisse, who showcased exceptional qualities in reading the game, also secure spots in the defensive line-up.

Mali's Cheickna Diakite joins forces with Ismael Saibari from Morocco and Ibrahim Mohamed from Egypt to form a formidable midfield trio. Ibrahim Mohamed, Egypt's captain, has not only exhibited exceptional leadership skills but has also demonstrated a willingness to drop deep and assist in defense, earning him a place in the list.

Completing the lineup, Egypt's Osama Abdelhady, Yanis Begraoui from Morocco, Cheickna Diakite from Mali, and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli from Morocco, who netted three goals, form an exceptional attacking force.

Morocco's Issam Charai receives accolades as the Best Coach for guiding his team to three victories, showcasing attacking prowess while maintaining defensive awareness.

The Best XI selection highlights the exceptional talent displayed during the U23 TotalEnergies AFCON group stage, setting the stage for an exhilarating semi-final phase.

The Best XI:

Coach:

Issam Charai - Morocco

Goalkeeper:

Hamza Hussein - Egypt

Defenders:

Mehdi Boukamir - Morocco, Hossam Abdelsalam - Egypt, Ibrahima Cisse - Mali, Fode Doucoure - Mali

Midfielders:

Ismael Saibari - Morocco, Ibrahim Mohamed - Egypt

Forwards:

Cheickna Diakite - Mali, Osama Abdelhady - Egypt, Yanis Begraoui - Morocco, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli - Morocco