Africa: CAF Reveals Best Xi of U23 TotalEnergies AFCON Group Stage

3 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Technical Study Group (TSG) has unveiled the Best XI list following the conclusion of the group stage in the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, in Morocco.

Egypt and Morocco emerged as the dominant forces, with a strong representation of their players in the esteemed line-up.

Morocco and Egypt both boast four players each in the esteemed Best XI, while Mali is represented by three players.

The semi-finalists, comprising hosts Morocco, Guinea, Egypt, and Mali, emerged after the conclusion of the group stages on Saturday.

Egypt's Hamza Hussein, who demonstrated impeccable form by keeping a clean sheet in all three matches, claims the top spot as the outstanding goalkeeper.

In defence, Morocco's Mehdi Boukamir, recognized for his unwavering performance, partners with Hossam Abdelsalam from Egypt.

The Malian duo of Fode Doucoure and Ibrahima Cisse, who showcased exceptional qualities in reading the game, also secure spots in the defensive line-up.

Mali's Cheickna Diakite joins forces with Ismael Saibari from Morocco and Ibrahim Mohamed from Egypt to form a formidable midfield trio. Ibrahim Mohamed, Egypt's captain, has not only exhibited exceptional leadership skills but has also demonstrated a willingness to drop deep and assist in defense, earning him a place in the list.

Completing the lineup, Egypt's Osama Abdelhady, Yanis Begraoui from Morocco, Cheickna Diakite from Mali, and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli from Morocco, who netted three goals, form an exceptional attacking force.

Morocco's Issam Charai receives accolades as the Best Coach for guiding his team to three victories, showcasing attacking prowess while maintaining defensive awareness.

The Best XI selection highlights the exceptional talent displayed during the U23 TotalEnergies AFCON group stage, setting the stage for an exhilarating semi-final phase.

The Best XI:

Coach:

Issam Charai - Morocco

Goalkeeper:

Hamza Hussein - Egypt

Defenders:

Mehdi Boukamir - Morocco, Hossam Abdelsalam - Egypt, Ibrahima Cisse - Mali, Fode Doucoure - Mali

Midfielders:

Ismael Saibari - Morocco, Ibrahim Mohamed - Egypt

Forwards:

Cheickna Diakite - Mali, Osama Abdelhady - Egypt, Yanis Begraoui - Morocco, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli - Morocco

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.