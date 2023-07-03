Somalia: Jubaland and KDF Chief Discuss Cooperation in War On Al-Shabaab

2 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — The President of Jubaland, Ahmed Madobe, held a meeting with the KDF chief Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolle, who arrived in Kismayo city for talks.

The two sides discussed security issues and the second phase of the offensive against Al-Shabaab in Jubaland areas and how the Kenyan troops can participate in the campaign.

On the July 1 commemoration, Madobe promised to free the people in the besieged areas in Lower and Middle Jubba regions from Al-Shabaab with the support of KDF and SNA.

Jubaland leader lauded the commitment of President Hassan Sheikh in the fight against Al-Shabaab and added that his state troops are now fully prepared to launch operations.

Kenya is a major troop-contributing nation to Somalia and the KDF soldiers are credited for the restoration of order in most parts of Jubaland which borders the northeastern region.

Kenya sent its troops to Somalia in 2011 to push al-Shabab and protect its borders from the group's terror attacks. Months later Kenya joined the African Union Mission in Somalia known as AMISOM, now ATMIS.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.