Somalia: UAE Leaders Congratulate Somali President On Independence Day

2 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Abu Dhabi — President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as sent a message of congratulations to Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Somali President and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on the occasion.

WAM

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.