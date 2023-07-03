Africa: We Deserved to Win - U23 Winger Mahmoud Hassan

Egypt midfielder Mahmoud Abdelmohsen Hassan was voted TotalEnergies Man of the Match following their 2-0 win over ten-man Gabon at the on-going TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The Pyramids player was instrumental as he helped his side to silence their opponents in their final Group B match played on Saturday

The midfielder, who netted the first goal, said they played against a strong and determined Gabon side.

"We won because we deserved it. We wanted to score early, but the Gabon team defended well, " said Hassan.

He explained that they are getting better and better as the tournament progresses.

"We are improving and hope that we shall play even in a much better way at the semi final stage against Guinea," he added