Western Sahara: National Secretariat Holds Its Second Ordinary Session to Discuss National and International Issues

Shaheed Al Hafed — The National Secretariat of the Polisario Front on Sunday held its second ordinary session, under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic, the Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, to discuss national and international issues.

In his speech at the opening of the session, the President of the Republic indicated that the session will assess the past period to improve performance and develop plans and programs for the next phase.

President Brahim Ghali added that this is based on the priorities set by the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front, where the focus will be on the main fields of national action: political organization, defense and security, administrative, social and economic, and foreign affairs, media and protocol.

The session will also deal with the international and regional developments.

The second ordinary session of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front is being held under national, regional and international circumstances and changes characterized by complexity as a result of the resumption of armed struggle, direct confrontation with the Moroccan occupation since Morocco's violation of the ceasefire agreement on November 13, 2020, in addition to the regional and international situation, including the war in Ukraine and its repercussions.