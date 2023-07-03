Western Sahara: President Brahim Ghali Warns Against Aggressive Policies of Occupying State That Threaten Security and Stability in Region

Shaheed Al Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, has warned against the aggressive policies of the Moroccan occupation state, which threaten the security and stability of the peoples of the region.

In his speech during his presidency of the second ordinary session of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, he pointed out that "we must warn against the aggressive policies of the Moroccan occupation state, which has engaged in a dangerous and suspicious alliances with the colonial and zionist powers, passing and facilitating their agendas and threatening the security and stability of the peoples and countries of our region."

"Not to mention its encouragement and support for drugs, organized crime gangs and terrorist groups in the Sahel region," he added, reiterating his will and determination to strengthen consultation and coordination with all brothers in the region to address all these dangers and threats.