Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - 'Congo Will Come Back Stronger' - Coach Ndonga

The journey for Congo at the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 has come to an end in the group stage, with the team losing all three matches.

Coach Cyril Ndonga's team suffered a 1-0 defeat against hosts Morocco in their final Group A match played in Rabat on Friday night.

However, the coach insisted that the young players have learned a lot from the tournament despite the losses.

"We were confronted with our limitations. We came here with high ambitions, but we failed to achieve them," said Ndonga, adding that they will come back stronger.

Ndonga stated that it is time for his technical team to return home and request the Federation to implement a new strategy for the next campaign.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Morocco for organizing the tournament well.