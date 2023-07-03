Western Sahara: Polisario Front Delegation Takes Part in 26th Sao Paulo Forum

Brasilia (Brazil) — A Polisario Front delegation is taking part in the 26th Sao Paulo Forum (Brazil), held for the first time after a four-year interruption due to Covid-19.

The largest regional meeting, which brings together political parties, social movements and progressive and left-wing organizations from Latin America and the Caribbean, takes place from June 29 to July 2, following its two working group meetings, held respectively in Caracas in November 2022 and Bogotá in April 2023, under the motto "Regional integration to advance Latin American and Caribbean sovereignty".

The event, which was inaugurated in the presence of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, was attended by representatives from 27 countries, including a delegation from the Polisario Front.

The Sahrawi delegation, composed of the ambassador in charge of relations with Latin America and the Caribbean, Mohamed Zrug, and the Polisario Front representative in Brazil, Ahmed Mulay, held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of governments, parties and movements in solidarity with the Sahrawi people's legitimate struggle for self-determination and independence.

The Sao Paulo Forum is an opportunity to discuss the socio-political situation in the region, as well as other topics such as the involvement of women and young people in decision-making and international solidarity.