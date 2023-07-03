Tanzania: Ministry Launches Digital Tourism Promotion

3 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Damian Gowela

THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has launched a digital tourism promotion during the 47th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF)--Sabasaba.

The Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources, Acting Director of Tourism, Dr Thereza Mugobi, said that one cannot currently discuss tourism without mentioning digital items hence the ministry chose to keep up with global technological advancements to showcase its various activities and services.

"At our booths, Tanzanians will be able to see our tourism through their smartphones," Dr Mugobi explained after touring the ministry's pavilion:

"We have a QR code on every pavilion that the visitors will scan to find and learn more about the attractions that exist throughout the country and services provided by our institutions."

At the exhibition, the ministry is fully equipped to assist all individuals who arrive at the pavilion more swiftly with the modern method, unlike in the past when numerous pieces of information were provided in fliers and brochures, which were an annoyance to some visitors.

On the other hand, one of the visitors, Mr Luca Hakili of Dar es Salaam, despite being excited with the service provided by various institutions under the ministry, has congratulated the effectiveness of those institutions in promoting the natural resources that exist in the country in a modern style.

According to him, it has been an important opportunity to know the resources available in the country and the opportunities available in tourism, forestry, wildlife, cultural heritage, and other Institutions.

Along with other things, in the ministry pavilion, the visitors had the chance to watch the "Tanzania Royal Tour" film, starred by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.