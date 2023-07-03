East Africa: China Pledges to Strengthen Trade Ties With EAC

Arusha — CHINA has pledged to strengthen cooperation with the East African Community (EAC) in capacity building, trade, infrastructure development and other fields.

The Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania and the EAC, Chen Mingjian, said at the EAC Headquarters here last week that China as the world's largest developing country was highly optimistic about promoting economic growth not just in the EAC but on the entire African continent.

"China highly appreciates the significant contribution made by EAC in maintaining regional peace and stability, improving regional infrastructure, jointly fighting against the Covid-19, promoting regional economic integration and economic recovery of countries in the region," said Ambassador Mingjian when she handed over eight vehicles - three buses and five double cabin pick-ups - to the EAC.

The envoy said that the 400,000 US dollars donation of vehicles from the Chinese government would assist the EAC by improving its capacity in organising and coordinating meetings and events across the region.

Ambassador Mingjian disclosed that China had also dispatched technicians and assorted motor vehicle spare parts to aid in the maintenance and operations of the vehicles.

She said the vehicles were from the most well-known Chinese automobile manufacturers including Zhongtong and JMC.

"The eight vehicles I am going to hand over to the EAC Secretariat today are all aided by the Chinese government, including two medium buses, one large bus and five pick-up trucks. These vehicles are all from the most well-known automobile brands in China, like Zhongtong Bus, Jiangling Motors, with reliable quality and strong practicability," she added.

Ambassador Mingjian said that China would remain a staunch and strong supporter of EAC on development matters, and reaffirmed her country's desire to strengthen collaboration and solidarity with the Community for the mutual benefit of both parties.

The Chinese envoy described the EAC as the sub-regional organisation with the highest degree of integration in Africa.