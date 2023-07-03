Kenya: Nairobi County Alcoholic Drinks Control Board Sets Sh1 Billion Revenue Target

Nairobi — The Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board has set a revenue target of Sh1 billion during the 2023/2024 Financial Year.

Speaking in Mombasa during the Sectoral Committee on Culture and Community Services meeting, Kabiru Ward Member of the County Assembly Clarence Munga stated that so far , there are a total of "3,000 bars and restaurants, our main aim should be to control and ensure compliance. We expect the revenue collection set target to be achieved."

Zipporah Mwangi, Chief Offer, Business and Hustler Opportunities said that the Sinai wellness rehabilitation facility had been identified as suitable for the establishment of the first county owned rehabilitation centre for persons affected with alcohol and substance abuse; the first of its kind in Nairobi.

"According to Statistics released by NACADA in 2022 11.8% of Nairobians consume alcohol and other drugs majority of them over indulging and we all know what that means to the community, families to our a work force because people are not able to engage in productive economic activities so for us as liquor board we have a mandate to ensure that we establish a rehabilitation center," she stated.

The rehabilitation centre will provide affordable and accessible treatment for victims, who on exit will be assisted to reintegrate back into the community by offering them job opportunities and also providing aftercare and follow-up counselling.

This will be undertaken by the Nairobi city county government.

"Through this project we are looking at ensuring that we effectively re-integrate recovered addicts back into the society and give after care that will ensure they do not relapse and can continue working and contributing to the economy of Nairobi. The Multi-Sectoral approach is, therefore, to ensure that we have all the sectors involved in the recovery process."

Rhoda Otieno, Director Liquor, echoed the Chief Officers sentiments.

"As we start 2023/2024 financial year the Liquor board will focus on increasing its support towards sporting activities, education and advocacy engagements within Nairobi county wards inorder to engage young men and women in various activities that will keep them away from alcohol which may lead into addiction and drug abuse," she stated.

The Alcoholic Board Chair, Mike Rabar, unveiled a five thronged program implementation, which will include the adoption of "Smart licensing" program which once adopted and onboarded will be used to identify bars that are operating without licenses.

"Smart licenses will ensure that the Liquor Board has a lot of potential to raise untapped revenue in Nairobi, but it also has a huge responsibility of ensuring reduction of alcoholism amongst Nairobians," he stated.

"This system will give exact coordinates in terms of longitudes and latitudes of a liquor business and will be able to tell us if the business has complied or not. Each outlet will have a unique QR code, which will be scanned by our team. This will be able to reveal if the business is in the correct location and has all the prerequisite documentation to operate the business it is licensed to do. Nobody will be able to claim that you are not compliant when you are online."