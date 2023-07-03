Kenya: Kisumu County Assembly Loses Hansard Equipment, TVs in Night Raid

3 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the break-in at Kisumu County Assembly by unknown thugs.

The thugs took away TV screens used to screen live proceedings of the Assembly sessions.

The Assembly Clerk Owen Ojuok confirmed the last night incident that caught the night guards unawares.

The thieves are reported to have also taken away some Hansard equipment.

"It is true unknown thugs broke into our Assembly and took away some equipment," said Owen.

The Clerk said the thugs broke the window pane before opening and gaining entry.

"This act was done by somebody who knew the area very well," said Owen.

He said the Assembly has a 24 hour clock security, both private and armed officers.

"How they managed to gain entry without our officers not noticing is baffling," he said.

Owen noted that police are currently investigating the matter and will review CCTV footage.

This is not the first time the Assembly is being robbed, sometimes back, the lobby for the MCAs was broken into and assorted items stolen.

The Assembly is sandwiched between Kisumu Central Police Station and Kisumu Central Sub County headquarters.

