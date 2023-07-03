Kenya: Mwananchi Credit to Educate Borrowers On Responsible Borrowing

Nairobi — Microfinance Mwananchi Credit has rolled out a campaign to educate borrowers on responsible borrowing of loans.

The initiative aims to raise public awareness about personal finance planning, debt management, and the importance of responsible borrowing in achieving financial stability.

Debt can be a powerful tool when used wisely, enabling individuals to overcome financial challenges and restart their lives.

However, the lender acknowledges that debt can also become burdensome if not managed responsibly.

"The #ResponsibleBorrowing campaign by Mwananchi Credit will encompass a comprehensive public education program, focused on providing individuals with the necessary knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions," Mwananchi General Manager Miriithi Gitonga said.

"Through extensive and intensive awareness initiatives, the campaign aims to empower individuals with practical skills for effective personal finance management and debt handling."

The BorrowNaPlan campaign will also highlight success stories of borrowers who have benefited from their loans, showcasing real-life examples of how responsible borrowing has positively impacted lives.

Moreover, Mwananchi Credit seeks to differentiate responsible lenders from predatory lenders within the microfinance sector.

The campaign will emphasize the ethical practices and transparent policies employed by Mwananchi Credit, ensuring borrowers' best interests are prioritized.

By highlighting the role of microfinance organizations in the loan market, Mwananchi Credit aims to build trust and encourage individuals to seek financing from responsible lenders.

As part of the initiative, Mwananchi Credit invites individuals, financial experts, and community leaders to join hands in spreading awareness about prudent debt management and the importance of making informed borrowing decisions.