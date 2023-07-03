Kenya: Unprotected Sex With Multiple Partners Widespread, KNBS Survey Shows

Nairobi — Kenyan men and women are continuing to have unprotected sex with multiple partners - despite numerous national media campaigns to sensitise the public to the dangers of sex without a condom and multiple partners.

According to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, only 37 percent of women and 68 percent of men who reported having multiple sexual partners said they used a condom during their last sexual encounter.

Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth stated that the survey revealed that men are twice as likely as women to engage in sex with non-marital, non-cohabiting partners in the past 12 months.

The Survey further showed 47 percent of women and 39 percent of men age 15-49 have been tested for HIV and received their results in the past 12 months.