Kenya: Unprotected Sex With Multiple Partners Widespread, KNBS Survey Shows

3 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyan men and women are continuing to have unprotected sex with multiple partners - despite numerous national media campaigns to sensitise the public to the dangers of sex without a condom and multiple partners.

According to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, only 37 percent of women and 68 percent of men who reported having multiple sexual partners said they used a condom during their last sexual encounter.

Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth stated that the survey revealed that men are twice as likely as women to engage in sex with non-marital, non-cohabiting partners in the past 12 months.

The Survey further showed 47 percent of women and 39 percent of men age 15-49 have been tested for HIV and received their results in the past 12 months.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.