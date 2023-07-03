Kenya: Nairobi Women Have the Lowest Fertility Rate - Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2022

Nairobi — The Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2022 has revealed that women in Nairobi have the lowest fertility rate at 2.6pc.

According to the study, Nairobi was followed by Nyamira and Machakos at 2.7 and 2.8 children respectively.

The research further indicated that the total fertility rate in women in Kenya has declined to an average of 3.4 children.

"This marks a significant decrease from the 2014 figure of 3.9 children per woman. Women in Nairobi City have the lowest average number of children as the total fertility rate among Kenyan women declines," the report stated.

Kirinyaga, Mombasa, and Kiambu also recorded a low fertility rate at 2.8, 2.9 and 2.9 children respectively.

Counties that recorded the highest fertility rate are Mandera (7.7), West Pokot (6.9), Wajir (6.8) and Marsabit (6.3).

While women in rural areas are likely to have an average of 3.9 children, their counterparts in urban areas would have 2.8 children by the end of their childbearing years.

The survey showed that the fertility rate declines with increase in level of education, where women with no education would get 6.3 children, while those with more than secondary school education will have 2.8 children.

"TFR declines with increase in wealth quintile, from 5.3 children for women in the lowest wealth quintile to 2.7 children for women in the highest wealth quintile," the survey further indicates.

In regards to the desire for another child, the survey showed that more married men want to have another child.

Irrespective of the number of children one has, a higher percentage of currently married men compared to women desire another child.