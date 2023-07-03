Kenya: Mackenzie to Remain in Custody for 30 Days but Wife Freed

Mombasa — Paul Mackenzie and his accomplices will remain in custody for 30 more days as the state intensifies its investigation on the Shakahola massacre in which more than 300 bodies were exhumed.

However, his wife has been freed after the prosecution failed to convince the court why she should remain in custody over crimes allegedly committed by her husband.

In total, there are 30 suspects in custody but 11 will be in custody for three days while the rest including Mackenzie will remain in for a month to enable police conclude investigations. One suspect died in custody two weeks ago.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda freed Rhoda Maweu Monday on a personal bond of Sh100,000 with a surety bond of Sh500,000.

Rhoda had spent 62 days in custody. The court ordered her to avail herself when summoned to any police station over the investigation should she be required.

Mackenzie is accused of radicalizing innocent Kenyans who starved to death so as to "meet Jesus."

Since the exhumation started two months ago, more than 300 bodies have been found, many of them women and children.

The state has indicated it intends to charge him and his accomplices with genocide, murder, and terrorism among other charges.