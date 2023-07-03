Kenya: Govt Retirement Scheme Urges Retirees to Take Up Viable Saving Plans

Nairobi — The Public Service Superannuation Scheme chairperson Titus Ndambuki has asked its members to embrace viable saving plans for their retirements.

He also said the the government is keen on improving retirement schemes for members to attract unnerved groups.

Speaking during their inaugural Annual General Meeting, Ndambuki revealed that they have increased members from 300,000 to 403,000 currently over the last two years.

"Consequently, the scheme has since inception recorded contributions amounting to 78 billion shillings as at the end of may 2023 despite the hard economic condition in the country," said Ndambuki.

Principal secretary for the state department for economic planning James Muhati on his part challenged the leadership of the scheme to uphold transparency, accountability as well as good governance.

"This scheme resonates with the government agenda which seeks to transform our nation into a global competitive country that guarantees amongst t other universal social securities of which pensions is amongst," said Muhati.