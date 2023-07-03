Zimbabwe: Chikuhwa Ends 10-Month Goal Drought in Bosso Win

Lynoth Chikuhwa heaved a huge sigh of relief after scoring an equaliser for Highlanders, marking an end of his 19-game goal drought having last scored for Bosso on September 11, 2022.

The striker who has been under immense pressure to end his goal drought was the club's 2021/22 season's top scorer with 10 goals.

Before yesterday's game when he drew level for Highlanders in the 22nd minute, Chikuhwa had last found the back of the net on September 11 when Bosso beat Triangle United 2-0.

Since then, goals had eluded the 29-year-old striker who missed two glorious opportunities on MatchDay 3, including a penalty as Highlanders drew 0-0 with Chicken Inn.

After yesterday's goal, Chikuhwa was overwhelmed by emotions and failed to celebrate ending a 10-month wait to score.

Delighted that Bosso won, Chikuhwa dedicated the goal to the fans.

"This goal is for the fans because they have been waiting for so long. The goal was for the supporters, for the team. Everyone has been patient with me and I feel relieved that I scored. The coaches told me before the game that today will be my day and I'm happy I scored," said Chikuhwa.

In yesterday's encounter watched by over 10 000 fans, Highlanders started the game brightly, dominating possession for the better part of the first half against an equally good Caps United.

Highlanders' first threat at Caps United's goal came in the second minute when defensive midfielder Melikhaya Ncube found himself unmarked in the box but headed over the bar a perfect delivery from McKinnon Mushore with only goalkeeper Ashley Rayners to beat. But for all their early stages' ball dominance, Bosso found themselves trailing in the seventh minute as a beautiful header by Joseph Tulani who connected a Josiah Daka cross from the left fired Caps United into the lead.

Highlanders' central defenders Peter Muduhwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu were caught unaware as no one tracked Tulani whose header left Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda rooted on his feet.

The goal calmed Caps United, while Bosso looked jittery.

As the game progressed, Caps United sat back, allowing Highlanders to pin them to their half, with the intention clear to catch them on breaks through the left and right wing where they had Daka and Ian Nyoni.

Highlanders' persistence paid off in the 22nd minute when striker Chikuhwa connected an Andrew Mbeba cross from a freekick.

The resultant dead ball came after former Highlanders player Ben Musaka pulled Elshamar Farasi on the right wing to earn himself a yellow card.

Chikuhwa, who last scored last season against Triangle United "wept" after scoring his first goal of the season.

Minutes later, Musaka almost atoned for his mistake that resulted in Bosso getting an equaliser as his header off a Godknows Murwira corner missed the target by inches.

Caps United goalie Ashley Rayners produced a fine save at the half-hour mark, diving to his right to push for a corner a blistering shot by Highlanders' attacking midfielder Mushore.

Another foul by Musaka who struggled to deal with the pint-sized Farasi led to Highlanders' second goal in the 40th minute. Ncube struck a stinger that beat the wall and a diving Rayner's. Caps United finished the half strongly and restarted with more purpose, playing more at Highlanders' half.

Later on, Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe introduced veterans Phineas Bamusi, Tafadzwa Rusike and Rodwell Chinyengetere as they searched for an equaliser which never came as Highlanders were resolute in their defending.

A beautiful display of football is what the two teams gave the fans, with Chitembwe acknowledging that the electric atmosphere at Barbourfields Stadium also contributed to players raising their game.

"This is one loss I can take with pride. Like we anticipated, it was a very competitive match. It was played with a lot of intensity, lots of flair. I'm happy with how both teams played. It was a spectacle. Whenever Caps United and Highlanders play, matches are always very entertaining.

Caps United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2