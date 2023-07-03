Namibia: Geingob to Attend the U.S. African Business Summit in Botswana

Six African Heads of Government and a U.S. Government Delegation confirmed their attendance for the U.S. Africa Business Summit, to be held from 11 to 14 July at the Royal Aria Convention Centre in Gaborone, Botswana.

The Corporate Council on Africa said the four-day summit will run under the theme, 'Enhancing Africa's Value in Global Value Chains.

According to the Council, the Summit promises an exceptional line-up of 100 plus speakers among the business and government leaders providing insights on emerging opportunities for U.S-Africa trade, investment and commercial engagement, and priority action areas for collaboration in key growth sectors of agribusiness, finance, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT and creative industries.

"The four-day event will offer a premier platform for interacting with high-level government officials and business leaders from countries across the African continent with some of the most promising markets for investments and learning about business opportunities, continental and national policies, and success stories," the Council added.

The confirmed African Heads of Government include; President of Namibia, Dr. Hage Geingob, President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, President of Zambia, Haikande Hichilema, the Right Honourable Prime Minister of Lesotho, Samuel Matekane and the Right Honourable Prime Minster of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Cleopas Dlamini.

Chief Executive of the Corporate Council on Africa, Florizelle Liser said the packed program for this year's U.S.-Africa Summit reflects everything they are trying to achieve at Corporate Council on Africa, to be a nexus for business and investment between the U.S. and the nations of Africa.

"We have a host country in Botswana that provides a model for African success, multiple African heads of state and governments who value the importance of enhancing economic collaboration with the U.S. government using an array of programs and tools to fully engage with the continent, and a contingent of American investors ready to deploy capital across multiple sectors," they concluded.