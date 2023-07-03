Namibia: Shivolo Announced New Diamond Board Chairperson

3 July 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Kelvin Chiringa

Former mining commissioner Erasmus Shivolo has been appointed chairperson of the Diamond Board of Namibia.

The board comprises 10 members.

Maenge Shipiki Kali, representing large-scale diamond producers, is the deputy chairperson of the board.

Isabella Chirchir, who has replaced Shivolo as mining commissioner, has been made a board member alongside Desley Somseb of the Mines Workers Union of Namibia.

Other members are Emily Kapulwa, Bartholomeus de Klerk, Brent Eiseb, Bernita Herma, Wollen Nell, Pauline Thomas and Festus Nghifenwa.

The board will serve from 1 June until 31 May 2026.

