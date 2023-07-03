Zimbabwe: Kadoma-Sanyati Road Upgrade Resumes

Conrad Mupesa — UPGRADING of the strategic Kadoma-Sanyati Road that links the south of Mashonaland West to Gokwe North district in Midlands, has resumed, with the responsible department also carrying out maintenance works.

Provincial roads engineer, Simbarashe Gomo, said the upgraded road works were expected to meet laid down Southern African standards.

"The Department of Roads has resumed upgrading of the road under the Roads Development Programme which earmarks to construct 20km of road to standards of the Southern African Transport and Communications Commission, as well as full-scale regravelling of an additional 20km in this financial year," he said.

"The scheduled works, in addition to the already completed 3km of road construction will go a long way in addressing the challenges being faced by the motoring public."

Procurement processes for both upgrading and re-gravelling works are in progress and the actual construction works are expected to start at the end of this month.

The 84-kilometre Golden Valley-Sanyati Road to Munyati River Bridge is expected to be completed by 2025.

The bridge borders Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces.

The department has also contracted a local company for the gravelling works on the same road's section between Jompani Clinic at 45km peg and Javachava at 49km peg.

Engineer Gomo said the department was also carrying out routine maintenance works from Kadoma City to Patchway or Golden Valley Business Centre.

The planned scope of works includes premix pothole patching, selective slurry sealing and vegetation control covering a stretch of 17.8km.

Motorists and the commuting public welcomed the move, saying it was going to see a reduction in fares and time travelled.

"The road is key and its upgrade is going to improve travelling and reduce exorbitant fares that we are forced to pay," Mr Sibion Ndawana said.

A businesswoman who runs a grocery shop at ARDA said due to the bad state of the, businesses were charging more to cover higher transport costs.

Sanyati Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Achim Shadaya said the upgraded road works were going to see an influx of people investing at ARDA, the district's fast-rising business centre.

Sanyati legislator Dr Polite Kambamura said the upgrade was taking place as a result of President Mnangagwa's policies and vision.

"We want to thank President Mnangagwa now that this road is headed for a major facelift. It is through his vision and astute leadership that development is taking shape here," he said.

The Government is also working on the 65-kilometre Alaska-Copper Queen Road, Banket-Rafingora Road and Karoi-Binga Road in the province.

It has taken a deliberate stance to grade and maintain road across the country ahead of the general elections slated for next month to ease travelling and movement of people and ballot material.

This is apart from the on-going road works across the country under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.