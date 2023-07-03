Zimbabwe: Waison, Pangiso Win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

Ellina Mhlanga — BLESSING Waison and Ethel Pangiso are this year's Econet Victoria Falls Marathon winners after emerging tops yesterday in the resort town.

Waison romped to victory in 2hours 15minutes 10seconds to claim the men's category.

Elijah Mabhunu was the second to cross the finish line yesterday with a time of 2hours 17minutes 20seconds, followed by Lionel Muchena in third place in 2hours 17seconds 29seconnds.

Last year's winner Jonathan Chinyoka finished on position seven in 2hours 22minutes 7seconds.

It was an improved performance for Waison, who came second last year in 2hours 18minutes 21seconds.

"The time was really good compared to last year. There are certain things we didn't do very well last year. I think it was my second year in the marathon and there were certain sessions that I had not yet done, so I put in a lot of effort to cover that gap.

"But we had a passion to do well this year. I know Vic Falls is a great race, everyone was looking forward to it and all the champions were there. So I had to prove something, that I have really improved.

"So in terms of speed sessions, that's where we tried to change the plan (with my coach). We had to do a lot of speed sessions and a lot of other sessions. That was the plan, try to work on the speed," said Waison.

Ethel Pangiso won the women's race in 2hours 41minutes 50seconds. Nobukhosi Tshuma followed in second position in 2hours 48minutes 11seconds while Olivia Chitate settled for third place in 2hours 49muntes 21secconds.

Pangiso attributed her success to hard work.

"I was number three last year, and I had to undergo various training sessions to improve my time. I was almost taken aback by the quality of athletes this year. But I persevered and won against all odds," Pangiso said.

For their efforts Waison and Pangiso got US$1 250 each. The first runner-ups received US$1 000 while third-place finishers got US$850 each.

In the 21km race, Moses Tarakinyu defended his title when crossing the finish line first in 1hour 4minutes 14seconds.

Wayne Kabondo was second in 1hour 4minutes 38seconds and Tendai Zimuto came in on position three in 1hour 5minutes 18seconds.

Isaac Mpofu, who is preparing the World Championships, also took part in yesterday's event and he came fourth in the 21km race in 1hour 5minutes 20seconds.

Patience Garauzive won the women's category in 1hour 19minutes 15seconds. Betha Sitariko came second in 1hour 20minutes 58seconds and Rudo Mhonderwa was third in 1hour 23minutes 38seconds.

Econet's Chief Operating Officer Kezito Makuni said Econet was proud to be associated with the marathon, which he described as "one of the most popular sporting events in the world."

"The event has been growing exponentially every year, from just about 600 participants 15 years ago, to now over 4 500 this year, from 42 countries," he said, adding that this year's attendance was an 11 percent increase from last year.

Makuni said the marathon has a positive economic impact on the Victoria Falls community as well as the entire tourism industry in Zimbabwe.

"As Econet, we are committed to supporting the Victoria Falls Marathon in the years to come as we play our part in the national vision of creating a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2025," he added.