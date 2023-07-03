Namibia: Cafo Prioritises Early Childhood Development

Ongwediva — The Church Alliance for Orphans (CAFO) has made it its mission to educate parents about the importance of early childhood education and development.

The non-profit organisation, which aims to help orphans and vulnerable children, has constructed playgrounds at schools with pre-primary and lower primary grades, and emphasised the importance of hygiene to young children.

Regional project officer Hileni Nashongo said they also aim to increase enrolment and attendance at kindergartens.

"Parents should send their children to pre-primary school before primary school because the aim is to reduce the failure rate in junior and secondary school. We prioritise the importance of parents in partaking in their children's education, and in protecting their children at all costs," she said last week at a community meeting in the Uuvudhiya constituency.

Nashongo stressed that at home, parents should teach children manners and respect. She furthermore emphasised the importance of teaching children in their native languages for them to speak it correctly and fluently.

"Parents should make it a habit of extending teaching outside the classroom by asking children what they were taught at school, and to make sure they do their homework. It is important to support the learning that happens in pre-school at home," she emphasised.

"Children copy and paste what they see and hear from parents. Basically, they imitate what they see. Parents should avoid using vulgar words and doing wrong things around children," Nashongo added.

She further maintained the importance of letting children play both at home and at school, noting that it is through playing that a child's physical, social and emotional well-being is improved.

She then cautioned parents to take care of their children, and make sure they have five meals per day. But due to the lack of food, three meals a day should be a must.

Parents were also warned that if they fail to fulfil their children's needs while they are young, they will turn out to be irresponsible adults when they grow up.