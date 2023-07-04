South Africa: Supporters Rally As Diepsloot Protest Leaders Remain in Custody

Dozens of people rallied outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday in support of the leaders of the Diepsloot Community Forum who were appearing in court.

Lefa Nkala, Jack Hlongwane, and Loyiso Toyiya faced charges related to damage to essential infrastructure and public violence linked to recent protests in the Gauteng township, Diepsloot.

The case against the three leaders, who were arrested on Thursday last week, was postponed until Wednesday for a formal bail application. They remain in custody.

The court proceedings attracted a significant police presence, and residents from various parts of Johannesburg attended, chanting and dancing to struggle songs as they awaited the court's outcome.

Political parties took advantage of the opportunity to engage with voters ahead of the upcoming 2024 GGeneral EElections.

ActionSA, the Patriotic Alliance, and the ANC were among the parties represented outside the court, along with residents from Diepsloot, Cosmo City, and the Johannesburg inner city.

After the court proceedings, Reverend Thokwane Dithuge, the current leader of the community, told Scrolla.Africa that the arrest of the three leaders was a political move to silence their advocacy for important societal issues.

He emphasised that their fight was against crime in the community, not against the government, and expressed concern that their continued detention might jeopardise their jobs.

The arrest of the leaders followed weeks of protests in Diepsloot against crime and illegal foreigners whom residents accused of criminal activities.

Kenny Kunene, the deputy leader of the Patriotic Alliance and MMC for transport in the city of Johannesburg, visited the detained leaders at the Johannesburg Central pPolice sStation and criticised the government for allegedly using intimidation tactics reminiscent of apartheid-era detentions.

Residents vowed to continue protesting until their demands were addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Reverend Dithuge assured the community that a significant number of people would gather at the court on Wednesday to show their support for the leaders.