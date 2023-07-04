South Africa: Parade of Pain As VIP Police Officials Captured On Video Assaulting Civilians

Police officers have been captured on video assaulting motorists - and SAPS has confirmed the incident.

It is unclear where this happened but reports suggested that it occurred on the N1 in Johannesburg on Monday.

In the video, officers are seen dragging one man across the road and then kicking him and another man who had been driving a VW Polo.

One of the assaulted men was left still lying on the ground while the other one managed to stand up as soon as the heavily armed police officials got into their cars and drove away.

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the process to trace the victims who were allegedly assaulted by SAPS members is in process.

"After being made aware of the incident captured on a video clip that is currently doing the rounds on various media platforms, the SAPS management has begun the process to trace the victims to obtain statements from them while an internal departmental investigation is underway," said Mathe.

She said a preliminary report indicates that the vehicles seen in the video belong to SAPS and the men seen in the video are SAPS members.

"While the internal departmental investigation into the conduct of the members is underway, the SAPS distances itself from the conduct and behaviour depicted in the video which do not align with the values and code of conduct of the SAPS, which outlines the values and principles that all SAPS members are expected to uphold, including integrity, professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights."

She said the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has condemned the behaviour of these members.

"Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner. Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstance," said Masemola.

The victims are encouraged to contact Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on 082 040 8808 for investigation purposes.