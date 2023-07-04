South Africa: Notorious KZN IFP Councillor Gunned Down

4 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Mlungisi Gumede

Innocent "Killer" Mkhwanazi, an IFP councillor in the Mkhanyakude District Municipality in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead on Monday afternoon.

It has been reported that Mkhwanazi was gunned down in Mtubatuba. Details surrounding his shooting are unclear at this point.

A former councillor at Mtubatuba Municipality, Mkhwanazi was known for leading a spate of marches in Mtubatuba against his brother Qhina Mkhwanazi - a former Mtubatuba mayor.

Mkhwanazi was also in the news in the province when he was suspended by Mtubatuba after it emerged that he had used fraudulent qualifications to gain a senior position in the council.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the IFP has received with sadness and regret the news of the death of party councillor Killer Mkhwanazi.

Hlengwa confirmed that Mkhwanazi was shot dead on 3 July, but that details of his shooting are unclear at this point.

"The IFP sends its condolences to all of Cllr Mkhwanazi's family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," said Hlengwa.

He added that they will provide more details as they become available.

"The IFP condemns this killing in the strongest possible terms. This type of violence does not bode well for our democracy, and is cause for serious concern as we approach the 2024 elections," said Hlengwa.

This is a developing story.

 

