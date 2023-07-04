Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Issues 100,000 Avocado Seedlings to Kaptagat Forest Farmers

Nairobi — The Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) donated Sh1 million towards the rehabilitation of 400 hectares within the Kaptagat forest ecosystem.

In addition, the Corporation distributed 100,000 avocado fruit seedlings to forest edge communities as a way of incentivising them to embrace environmental conservation as a lifestyle.

The donations have been made to the Government through the National Environment Trust Fund (NETFUND) for the 7th annual Kaptagat Forest Tree Planting held on 1st July 2023 in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Kaptagat Forest Station is part of the larger Cherangany Forest Ecosystem, an important water catchment for Lake Victoria and one of the five water towers in Kenya.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, Kenya Re Group Managing Director Hillary Wachinga, said, "We are passionate about the environment and through our Niko Fiti Environment campaign, we have contributed to our country's efforts in combating climate change, protecting biodiversity, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goal number 13 on climate change. The avocado seedlings are aimed at giving the community a reason to double their efforts towards forest conservation by planting fruit trees within their farms for commercial gain."

Kenya Re's commitment to contribute towards forest rehabilitation builds on last year's event where they planted 50,000 tree seedlings at Uplands Forest Station in Kiambu county with support from the local community forest association.

This year, Kenya Re is slated to plant 10,000 tree seedlings at Lenana School, Nairobi in furtherance of its environmental conservation efforts.

NETFUND CEO, Mr. Samson Toniok, said: "We are grateful to Kenya Re for supporting this year's tree planting event. Your donation directly benefits the community-based women and youth led organisations engaged in tree nursery business who will provide the 500,000 indigenous tree seedlings needed for Kaptagat forest rehabilitation. Local communities are key to the success of forest conservation."

The Kaptagat Forest Annual Tree Planting event will this year take place around Kessup, Sabor, Kaptagat, Pennon and Kipkabus forest blocks.

The Corporation's support to environmental conservation comes in the backdrop of the enhancement of its brand awareness via its well-known flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme - Niko Fiti. The programme has now been revamped to include 3 pillars -Education, environment and support for persons with disability.