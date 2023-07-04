South Africa: Reprieve for Motorists

Motorists are in for more relief this month, as both grades of fuel are expected to decrease for the second month in a row.

Illuminating paraffin and LP Gas are also expected to decrease, with an increase in the price of both grades of diesel.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced the following price changes:

93 grade petrol is expected to decrease by 24c.

The price of 95 grade petrol is expected to decrease by 17c.

Diesel 0.05% Sulphur is expected to go up by 18c.

Diesel 0.005% Sulphur will cost 12c more.

Wholesale illuminating paraffin is expected to go down by 4c.

The Single Maximum National Retail price for illuminating paraffin will decrease by 5c

The Maximum LP Gas Retail Price will decrease by R2.96.

The department explained the factors that led to the decreases in pricing.

"The average Brent Crude oil price decreased slightly from USD $75.90 to 75.10 per barrel during the period under review. The average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review while the price of LPG decreased.

"The Rand appreciated, on average, against the US Dollar from R18.99 to R18.64 per USD during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 19.77 c/l, 19.21 c/l and 18.91 c/l respectively.

"The stronger Rand affected petrol and illuminating paraffin prices positively, resulting in an overall decrease," the DMRE said.

The new pricing will go into effect on Wednesday.