South Africa: H&M Thrives in South Africa, Sees Strong Local Growth - South African News Briefs - July 04, 2023

South Africa: H&M Thrives in South Africa, Sees Strong Local Growth - July 04, 2023

4 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

H&M Sees South Africa as Key Market for Future Growth

H&M has experienced significant growth in South Africa since opening its first shop in 2015, reports News24. It now has over 30 outlets in the country and employs around 1,000 people. In 2016, its Cape Town store was the third-busiest worldwide. The company sees South Africa as a growth market and plans to expand further. H&M's recent half-year results showed a 9% increase in net sales.

15 Lives Lost in Tragic Eastern Cape Collision Between Taxi and Truck

A freak accident on the N9 near Middelburg in the Eastern Cape on Sunday evening (July 2, 2023) claimed the lives of 15 people, including a baby and toddler, reports News24. The accident occurred when a truck hit a stray animal and lost control, causing its trailer to overturn and land on top of a taxi. All 15 passengers of the taxi were killed, while the truck driver escaped with minor injuries. The victims were all on their way back to Cape Town after attending a funeral. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Middelburg police station.

Irish Paraglider Dies in Tandem Paragliding Collision

An Irish paraglider died after colliding with another paraglider and landing on rocks in the sea off Cape Town, reports IOL. The accident involved two tandem paragliders flying above the Sea Point Promenade. One tandem paraglider landed safely, but the other landed in the surf 200 to 300 meters off-shore. The 58-year-old passenger in the second tandem paraglider was found on the rocks in the water and pronounced dead at the scene. The tandem paragliding pilot was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the collision is not yet known.

