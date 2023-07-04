South Africa: Suspect in Court After Hawks Make Breakthrough On Theft of 51 Rhino Horns From North West Parks Board

A 40-year-old man has appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court for the theft of 51 rhino horns from the North West Parks Board last week. Police say more arrests are imminent.

The Hawks have made a breakthrough in the hunt for the gang that stole 51 rhino horns from the guarded security vaults of the North West Parks Board last week.

A 40-year-old Malawian national appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court on Monday, 3 July, in connection with the brazen heist that had the hallmarks of an inside job.

More arrests are imminent, say the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula told Daily Maverick the arrested suspect is Elias Manganda, of Boitekong, Rustenburg.

"The suspect was arrested on Thursday night after information led the investigation team to a house at Boitekong. The team [was] comprised of members of NW Hawks' Serious Organised Crime unit assisted by the Rustenburg SAPS (Public Order Policing) and Crime Intelligence," Mathebula said.

"He appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court this morning [July 3] where he was charged with business robbery. The case was remanded till Friday for further investigation and bail application."

According to information from sources close to the investigation, there could have been as many as 15 people involved in the heist at what is supposed to be well-guarded and secure government-run premises.

Mathebula said he could neither confirm nor deny the allegation,...