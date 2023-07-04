Kenya: KCB's Amonde Bullish About 7s Circuit Title Charge After Win in Kisumu Dala

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) rugby 7s team coach Andrew Amonde believes there is more to come from the team after they clinched the Dala 7s tournament, held over the past weekend in Kisumu.

Amonde said he is looking forward to better performances from the team in the other legs of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC), with the second tournament set for Mombasa next weekend.

"It is good now that we are champions...we know that we can win. It is a big boost for us and for our morale. We will just keep on working...taking it one game at a time when we go to Mombasa. We still have a few players we haven't tested so we are going to also give them a chance to come in. It is still a learning process for us to see if we can conquer everything," Amonde said.

The bankers began their quest for a fourth NSC title when they beat bitter rivals Kabras Sugar 17-5 to hoist the Dala Sevens title at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo area of the lakeside city.

On their journey to the final, KCB had dismantled NSC defending champions Menengai Oilers 14-12 in the quarters before dismissing Strathmore Leos 31-0 in the semi-final.

The sugar millers drew first blood through an unconverted try by Barry Robinson before new boy Edmund Anya scored a centre post try, which was converted to make it 7-5 in favour of KCB at halftime.

Jacob Ojee scored another try on resumption in the second half to make it 12-5 before captain Vincent Onyala confirmed their fifth Dala 7s title with another try to leave the scores at 17-5.

The win marked the bankers' first win over their arch-rivals following their loss at the hands of the sugar millers in the Kenya Cup final.

The coach saluted his charges for a wonderful effort and for reigning supreme in his hometown city.

"I am really proud of the boys for the hard work they have put...they have put in all the effort, they have worked very hard. We also thank the bank; they have given us a place to prepare and to be able to bring out a team that can represent us. A big thank you to the technical bench who have worked with the boys and a very big thank you to the players," the former national 7s team captain said.

He added: "They have learnt a new system...embraced it and are now reaping the success. For me, it is all about what works for the team. We don't want to play as an individual but play as a better team."

In the third-place playoff, Leos beat Kenya Harlequins 24-19 to secure bronze as Mwamba beat Menengai Oilers 10-5 in the fifth-place playoff.

Nondies beat hosts Kisumu RFC 12-10 to clinch the Challenge trophy as Western Bulls beat Masinde Muliro 19-12 to claim the 13th place.