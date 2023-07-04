Zimbabwe: Winky D, Nutty O Add Midas Touch Bob Marley Classic - Feature On Posthumous Album

Jamaica is smiling on Zimdancehall kingpin Winky D as he is set to breathe life into one of iconic songs by Robert Marley, 'So much trouble in the world', barely two months after scooping the best African Dancehall entertainer in the Caribbean country.

Winky D will join forces with Nutty O in bringing back to life the 1779 classic, a song that precedes the two Zimbabwean geniuses.

This is a tale of how a king is not honoured in his own country by locals as Winky D is facing attacks from all angles over his album, Eureka Eureka.

Since the release of 'Eureka Eureka' in January this year, Winky D has received subtle censorship from State controlled media after his album was deemed political.

The album which resonates with second class citizens tackles social ills like plunder of resources by elites and corruption ruffled feathers of government officials.

Amid the attacks, Winky D's recognition globally is soaring with the latest revelation that he will feature on Bob Marley's posthumous album.

The album pays tribute to the reggae great who died in 1981.

'So much trouble in the world' resonates with Winky D as it speaks about the state of affairs in the world bordering on inequality, poverty and conflicts.

Winky D and Nutty O have not hidden their admiration for Marley whose imprint is found on their art.

'Africa Unite' which will be released next month also features African giants like Davido, Patoranking, Ami Faku, Stonebwoy and Rema among others.

Bob Marley's daughter Cedella Marley said the album portrays the impact of the reggae legend on the African continent.

"Africa Unite is an album that showcases the importance of Bob Marley in modern day Africa. The artists that feature on this album have reimagined Bob Marley's classics in a way we know he would have loved and been proud of," she said.