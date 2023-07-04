Sudan: Suspected Measles Outbreak Hits Sudan

Doctors Without Borders said Sunday that there is a suspected outbreak of measles in an internal displacement camp in Sudan.

The international humanitarian organization said 13 children have died recently in the suspected outbreak at the camp in Sudan's White Nile state.

"We are receiving sick children with suspected measles every day, most with complications," the organization posted in a tweet.

A steady stream of people is coming to the camp as they flee the fighting between the country's two warring factions.

Doctors Without Borders has two clinics in White Nile. The organization says it had over 3,000 patients in June and needs to "increase assistance, scale up services like vaccinations, nutritional support, shelter, water and sanitation."