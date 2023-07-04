Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon and CAF Women's Champions League Qualifiers Draw to Be Conducted On Wednesday and Thursday

The journey to next year's TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024 and the CAF Women's Champions League Cote d'Ivoire 2023 Qualifiers will begin in Rabat on Wednesday and Thursday when CAF conducts the draws for the two competitions.

The Draw for the CAF Women's Champions League will be on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 at 18h00 local time (17h00 GMT) live on CAF digital platforms and CAF TV partners.

This will be followed on Thursday by the draw for TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations also 18h00 local time (17h00 GMT) live on CAF digital platforms and CAF TV partners.

Growth of Women's Football in Africa:

The previous edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (2022) broke many records both in fan attendance and television audiences.

This once again underscored the growth of Women's Football in Africa.

The final of the WAFCON was shown in over 85 countries globally - breaking new grounds for the event.

CAF Women's Champions League: Cote d'Ivoire build-up

On the other hand, the CAF Women's Champions League - now on its third edition - will be held in Cote d'Ivoire 2023. The dates will be confirmed in due course.

The CAF Women's Champions League is the first women's club continental competition on African soil.

Previous Winners:

2021: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

2022: ASFAR (Morocco)

Background Information:

CAF announces CAF Women's Champions League prize money for 2022 edition

CAF President Dr Motsepe announces an increase of 150% in TotalEnergies Women's AFCON prize money

CAF releases Women's Football Landscape Report 2022 giving overview of progress in Women's football in Africa

CAF Communication

communications@cafonline.com