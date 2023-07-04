Mozambique: Internet Via Satellite From 1 July

As of 1 July, the Mozambican company Interactive will supply Internet access via satellite to all Mozambicans according to the company's chairperson, Daniel David.

Speaking at the Technology Fair, MozTech, organised by the SOICO group, which he also heads, David said that currently, only 23 per cent of the Mozambican population has access to the Internet. Making the Internet accessible, he stressed, is fundamental for "digital inclusion".

David stated that Mozambique is one of the southern African countries where access to the Internet is most expensive. "We have to fight for the Internet to be accessible to everyone", he declared.

The main project of Interactive, said David, is to drop Internet prices so that more Mozambicans may gain access. He wanted his group to lead the drive to make internet services accessible, via satellite, to many more Mozambicans. "This was, and always will be the strategy of our group: to innovate and compete, in a way in which we are always leaders. Those who lead invest a lot in their work. That's what we are doing. For four months we worked with Eutelsat to prepare for this moment. For us, the future begins now".

Interactive has signed a memorandum of understanding with Eutelsat for Africa, represented at MozTech by its General Director, Philippe Baudrier.

Daniel David said the purpose of MozTech is to encourage digital transformation and to induce competitiveness among individuals and companies. He regarded technology as a basic tool that allows nations to skip redundant stages and win more time to develop their own skills.