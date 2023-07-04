Mozambique: MCC Approves U.S.$500 Million in Aid for Mozambique

3 July 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Board of Directors of the US government's Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) on 28 June approved a programme of US$500 million of aid for Mozambique. The aid packages from the MCC are known as compacts, and this one is called the Mozambique Connectivity and Coastal Resilience Compact.

Cited in an MCC press release, the MCC executive director, Alice Albright, said that the Board's approval of the compact reaffirms the commitment of the MCC "to directly tackle economic growth constraints through innovative solutions".

"In Mozambique, we are implementing MCC's most climate-forward compact- a combination of resilient transport infrastructure, green and blue economy opportunities, and policy and institutional reforms to enable more effective and long-term growth", said Albright.

This is MCC's second compact with Mozambique - the first ran from 2008 to 2013 and involved grants of US$506.9 million spent on water and sanitation, land tenure, transport and agriculture.

"Through this programme", the release says, "the MCC seeks to improve transport connectivity in rural areas, incentivise commercial agriculture through policy and fiscal reforms, and improve coastal livelihoods through climate resilience initiatives".

The Millennium Challenge Corporation describes itself as "an independent US government development agency working to reduce global poverty through economic growth".

Set up in 2004, MCC provides "time-limited grants that pair investments in infrastructure with policy and institutional reforms to countries that meet rigorous standards for good governance, fighting corruption and respecting democratic rights".

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.