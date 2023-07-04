Western Sahara: Algerian Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Issues Arrives in Sahrawi Refugee On Visit to Sahrawi Republic

Tindouf (Algeria) — Algerian Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Issues, Kawthar Kriko, arrived Monday morning at Commandant Ferradj Airport in the wilaya of Tindouf, as part of a one-day visit to the Sahrawi Republic.

Upon her arrival at the airport, the Algerian minister was received by the Minister of Social Affairs and the Promotion of Women, Ms. Swelma Berouk, the Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Information and the Arab World, Ms. Nana Lebat Rasheed, the Governor of the wilaya of Tindouf, Mr. Mohamed Makhbi, in addition to the civil and military authorities of the wilaya of Tindouf.

The Algerian minister, who heads a delegation from her ministerial department, will receive an official and public reception in the wilaya of Boujdour.

She and her accompanying delegation will also have a meeting with the Minister of Social Affairs and the Promotion of Women, Ms. Swelma Berouk, and her staff at the ministry's offices in Shaheed al-Hafed.