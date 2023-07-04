Western Sahara: Algerian Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Issues Arrives in Sahrawi Refugee On Visit to Sahrawi Republic

3 July 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Tindouf (Algeria) — Algerian Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Issues, Kawthar Kriko, arrived Monday morning at Commandant Ferradj Airport in the wilaya of Tindouf, as part of a one-day visit to the Sahrawi Republic.

Upon her arrival at the airport, the Algerian minister was received by the Minister of Social Affairs and the Promotion of Women, Ms. Swelma Berouk, the Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Information and the Arab World, Ms. Nana Lebat Rasheed, the Governor of the wilaya of Tindouf, Mr. Mohamed Makhbi, in addition to the civil and military authorities of the wilaya of Tindouf.

The Algerian minister, who heads a delegation from her ministerial department, will receive an official and public reception in the wilaya of Boujdour.

She and her accompanying delegation will also have a meeting with the Minister of Social Affairs and the Promotion of Women, Ms. Swelma Berouk, and her staff at the ministry's offices in Shaheed al-Hafed.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.