Somalia: U.S. Trains New Jubaland Special Forces

2 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo — The vice president of Jubaland state Mohamud Sayid Aden presided over the passing out of new Special troops near Kismayo port city on Sunday.

The soldiers were trained by US military to fight Al-Shabaab militants in Jubaland state as Washington conducts counterterrorism in the country.

Aden instructed the soldiers to prepare for the launch of an offensive against Al-Shabaab in Jubaland state, where the militants have major bases.

The president of Jubaland state Ahmed Madobe met with AFRICOM commanders in Kismayo recently and discussed cooperation in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Somalia is preparing to take security responsibility from AU forces who are set to pullout the country by the end of next year.

