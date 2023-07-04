Uganda: Cheptegei to Make Marathon Debut This Year

World's 5000m and 10000m record-holder Joshua Cheptegei has revealed he will make his marathon debut at the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso, a World Athletics Platinum Label road race on December 3, 2023.

The Ugandan Olympic champion announced the development on Sunday, noting that he feels it is time to expand his horizon.

"I have always had full focus on the track distances, while I knew the marathon was waiting for me. It is an ambition that I am really excited to go for," Cheptegei said.

He added, "It will be new and challenging. For next year my focus will be on the track at the Paris Olympic Games, but hopefully my marathon debut will be a good experience and than I can decide after the Olympic Games what my next steps will be."

Worth noting is that the 10000m world record-holder has fond memories of Valencia as he set two of his world records in the Spanish city.

He set the 10km world record of 26:38 in 2019 and the current world 10000m record of 26:11:00 in 2020, both in the Spanish city.

Cheptegei, 26, remains optimistic that he will have a successful marathon debut because of his past experience with the track in Valencia.

"Valencia is a very special place for me, I have run two of my world records thereand they organised the NN Valencia World record day for me in Covid times. Now, here is an opportunity to run my first marathon. I know the track in Valencia and I am very excited to explore roads here." he said.